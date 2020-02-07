Home

Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service (Stowmarket)
The Nutshell
Stowmarket, Suffolk IP14 1EZ
01449 771666
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
14:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel
of Needham Market formerly of Sicklesmere, slipped away suddenly but peacefully from our midst on 14th January 2020 aged 75 years. Wife of the late Jeremy, much loved mother to Sharon, James and Christopher, mother in law to Steven, Kieron and Sarah and nanny to Zachary, Noah and her future granddaughter yet to be born. She will be so greatly missed. Funeral service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Tuesday 18th February 2020 at 2.00pm. Flowers if desired, may be sent care of Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service, The Nutshell, Milton Road South, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1EZ Tel: 01449 771666
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 7, 2020
