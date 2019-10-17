Home

Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Caroline COLLIS

Caroline COLLIS Notice
COLLIS Caroline Elizabeth (Betty)

Passed away peacefully, at West Suffolk Hospital on 7th October 2019, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of John, and a much loved Mum and Nan. Funeral Service will take place on Friday 1st November, 12.30pm at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel. No flowers please, but donations for Macmillan are welcome at the crematorium or sent c/o Hyde Chambers Funeral Home, 5b Kings Road, Bury St Edmund's, IP33 3DJ. Tel: 01284 769200
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
