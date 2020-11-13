|
MEED
Catherine Elizabeth
of Felsham, died on 31st October 2020 in Combs Court, Stowmarket, aged 64 years. Beloved daughter of Beryl and the late Harry, sister to John and Isabelle and aunt to Thomas and Oliver. Catherine's funeral will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 16th November 2020 at 12.30pm. Due to current restrictions, attendance is by invitation only. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to Combs Court may be sent care of Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service, The Nutshell, Milton Road South, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1EZ. Tel: 01449 771666.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 13, 2020