|
|
JAY
Cecil
passed away peacefully at home on 19th September 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Gill, much loved dad to Susan and Kevin, dear father-in-law to Buzz and Sarah, much loved grandad to Chris, Jayden, Daniel, Adam and Samuel, great-grandad to Easton and brother to Russell and Colin. He will be missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to be held at All Saints Church on 9th October at 2.00pm. Due to current restrictions this has to be by invitation only. Family flowers only, but donations if desired may be made to St Nicholas Hospice c/o L Fulcher Funeral Service, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 2, 2020