L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
14:00
All Saints Church
Cecil JAY Notice
JAY

Cecil

passed away peacefully at home on 19th September 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Gill, much loved dad to Susan and Kevin, dear father-in-law to Buzz and Sarah, much loved grandad to Chris, Jayden, Daniel, Adam and Samuel, great-grandad to Easton and brother to Russell and Colin. He will be missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to be held at All Saints Church on 9th October at 2.00pm. Due to current restrictions this has to be by invitation only. Family flowers only, but donations if desired may be made to St Nicholas Hospice c/o L Fulcher Funeral Service, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 2, 2020
