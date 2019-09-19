|
|
LAST
Cecil Leonard
'Simmy'
Formely of Felsham, passed away peacefully 2nd September 2019, aged 85 years old. A much loved husband to the late Thelma and a cherished father to the late Mark and Amanda. A beloved brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Funeral Service to take place on Thursday 26th September 2019, 12.30pm at West Suffolk Crematorium in the Abbey Chapel. Family flowers only by request, but donations may be left upon exit of the Chapel on behalf of the North Court Care Home.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019