Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
West Suffolk Crematorium in the Abbey Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil LAST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil LAST

Notice Condolences

Cecil LAST Notice
LAST

Cecil Leonard

'Simmy'

Formely of Felsham, passed away peacefully 2nd September 2019, aged 85 years old. A much loved husband to the late Thelma and a cherished father to the late Mark and Amanda. A beloved brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Funeral Service to take place on Thursday 26th September 2019, 12.30pm at West Suffolk Crematorium in the Abbey Chapel. Family flowers only by request, but donations may be left upon exit of the Chapel on behalf of the North Court Care Home.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.