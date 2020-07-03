|
HALL
Cecilia Catherine passed away peacefully on Wednesday 17th June 2020, aged 91 years. Widow of Frank, beloved mother of Susan, Jeremy, Oliver, Sarah and Veronica and loving grandmother to Jack, Tom, George, Kate, Holly, Maisie and Robert. Private funeral service to take place. Family flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to Dementia UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 3, 2020