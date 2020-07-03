Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Cecilia HALL

Cecilia HALL Notice
HALL

Cecilia Catherine passed away peacefully on Wednesday 17th June 2020, aged 91 years. Widow of Frank, beloved mother of Susan, Jeremy, Oliver, Sarah and Veronica and loving grandmother to Jack, Tom, George, Kate, Holly, Maisie and Robert. Private funeral service to take place. Family flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to Dementia UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 3, 2020
