L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Service
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
11:00
St Edmunds RC Church
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
12:00
Borough Cemetery
King's Road
Bury St Edmunds
View Map
Cecilia LACEY Notice
LACEY Cecilia

aged 92 years, sadly passed away on 23rd September 2020. Loving wife to the late Terence, Mum to Matthew, Liam, Cecilia and Patricia, Nanny and Great-Nanny to many. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Church Service to be held at St Edmunds RC Church at 11.00am on Thursday 8th October 2020 with an interment after at 12.00noon at Borough Cemetery, King's Road, Bury St Edmunds. Donations, if desired, to Save The Children Fund c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 2, 2020
