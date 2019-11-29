Home

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church
Lakenheath
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
13:00
West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel)
Charles ALDRICH

Charles ALDRICH Notice
ALDRICH

Charles Adelburt

passed away peacefully at his home on 18th November 2019 aged 86 years. Much loved husband of Margaret, loving dad and stepdad to his 8 children here and in the USA, loved by all his extended family in the USA, far too many to mention here and Margaret's family who all took him to their hearts and friend of so many. Funeral Mass to take place at St Mary's Church Lakenheath on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 11.00am followed by cremation at the West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to E. A. C. H. (East Anglia Children's Hospice) and may be left at the funeral service or sent to G R Peachey & Son Funeral Directors 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201,
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019
