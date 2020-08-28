Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
15:30
West Suffolk Crematorium (Family only)
Live stream service available (Please contact Jill for further details)
Charles ELLIS


1922 - 2020
Charles ELLIS Notice
ELLIS

Charles William (Bill)

24.8.1922 - 24.8.2020

Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital after a short illness. Loving father to Janet & Jill, father-in-law to Bob & Peter, grandad to eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Bill will be sadly missed by all that knew him. We wish to express our sincere thanks to the fantastic carers that have looked after him in recent years. Family funeral only due to Covid restrictions at West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 10th September at 3.30 pm. Live streaming will be available. Please contact Jill for further details. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to My Wish Charity - Cardiac Unit, c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 717845.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 28, 2020
