|
|
ELLIS
Charles William (Bill)
24.8.1922 - 24.8.2020
Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital after a short illness. Loving father to Janet & Jill, father-in-law to Bob & Peter, grandad to eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Bill will be sadly missed by all that knew him. We wish to express our sincere thanks to the fantastic carers that have looked after him in recent years. Family funeral only due to Covid restrictions at West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 10th September at 3.30 pm. Live streaming will be available. Please contact Jill for further details. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to My Wish Charity - Cardiac Unit, c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 717845.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 28, 2020