NORMAN
Charles Robert
(Bob)
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 29th January 2020 aged 85 years. Devoted Husband to the late Josephine, Father to Roderick, and Grandfather to Jasper and Toby. Funeral service takes place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Tuesday 25th February at 12.30pm. No flowers by request please, donations welcomed to St Nicholas Hospice Care or RNLI, may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 7, 2020