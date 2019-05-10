|
DUCK
Charlotte nee Howe
My beautiful, brave wife Charlotte and amazing mummy passed away peacefully after a long, courageous fight on Friday 3rd May 2019, aged 37. Beloved wife, mummy, daughter, sister will be sadly missed by everyone who loved her.
A memory service to be held on Saturday 1st June at 11:00am at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel. No black.
Close family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to G1 Macmillan Ward can be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street.
Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on May 10, 2019