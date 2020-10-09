Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
St Peter's Church Bury St Edmunds
Christa WRIGHT


1951 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Christa WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT

Christa 5.12.1951 - 4.10.2020

after a long brave fight with cancer finally passed away at the age of 68 years. Much loved Wife of Ron, Mum to Leslie, Susan and Paul, their partners, the many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren and much loved sister to Ray. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A special thanks to all of the staff at the West Suffolk Hospital. Due to current restrictions Christa's Funeral will be private but takes place at St Peter's Church Bury St Edmunds on Thursday 22nd October followed by burial. All enquiries to Armstrongs Funeral Service Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 9, 2020
