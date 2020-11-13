|
|
FISH Christine
'Chris'
of Bury, suddenly but peacefully in hospital, on 7th November 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, mum to June and her husband Mark and nan to Tom, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private funeral is being held. Donations if desired for the World Wildlife Fund may be made online at www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, IP27 0EW. Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 13, 2020