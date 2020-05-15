Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher AYLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher AYLING

Notice Condolences

Christopher AYLING Notice
AYLING

Christopher 'Chris' passed away on the 28th April 2020, aged 62 years. A dearly loved son and brother and a great friend. A private burial will take place at Holy Innocents Church, Great Barton. Chris returned from the USA in October 2019 due to his ill health. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -