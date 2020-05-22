|
GLASS Christopher
Thank you so much for the Farewell everyone gave to Chris on Tuesday 19th May. I really don't know where to begin as I am afraid I could not see you all through rather a lot of tears but it was overwhelming to say the least. I know Chris would have loved all the attention! It is a very difficult time for us all at the moment and hopefully when times are better we can celebrate in true Glass style. Special thanks to Armstrongs, the Marie Curie nurses (the donations have been amazing - many thanks), Woolpit District Nurses, Fuchsia Care, Hessett and Katie to name only a few but you all know who you are. Love from Nicky, Lucy and Sam Glass and family.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 22, 2020