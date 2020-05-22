Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Celebration of Life
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher GLASS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher GLASS

Notice

Christopher GLASS Notice
GLASS Christopher

Thank you so much for the Farewell everyone gave to Chris on Tuesday 19th May. I really don't know where to begin as I am afraid I could not see you all through rather a lot of tears but it was overwhelming to say the least. I know Chris would have loved all the attention! It is a very difficult time for us all at the moment and hopefully when times are better we can celebrate in true Glass style. Special thanks to Armstrongs, the Marie Curie nurses (the donations have been amazing - many thanks), Woolpit District Nurses, Fuchsia Care, Hessett and Katie to name only a few but you all know who you are. Love from Nicky, Lucy and Sam Glass and family.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 22, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -