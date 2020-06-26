|
JEFFREY
Christopher Joseph of Barningham, passed away suddenly after short illness on 29th May 2020, aged 74 years. Beloved husband of Diane and treasured Dad of Sarah and Vicky, he will be forever missed and always in our hearts. The Fabulous Four forever! A funeral service will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium on 7th July 2020 at 2.30pm for immediate family only, due to current restrictions. We welcome other family and friends who would like to pay their respects to come along and line the entrance to the crematorium. A celebration of Chris' life will be held when current restrictions are lifted. No flowers but donations should you wish for Norfolk Greyhound Rescue c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on June 26, 2020