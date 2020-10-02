|
WHITING
Christopher 'Tweakie'
sadly passed away on 16th September 2020 after a courageous fight. Loving partner to Tracey, dad to Dan, Sam and Ross and brother to John and the late Paul. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private Cremation (due to Covid) to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Tuesday 13th October 2020 at 1.30pm. Donations to Motor Neurone Disease or British Heart Foundation may be sent to L Fulcher, 5 St Olaves Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP32 6SP.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 2, 2020