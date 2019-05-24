|
|
Passed away peacefully on 16th May, aged 51 years, at her home in Bury St. Edmunds surrounded by her family. Clare was the loving wife of Stephen Winning, mother of George and Adam, step-mother of Joshua and Jessica. A much-loved member of the community who had been the Headteacher of a number of schools during her career in Norfolk and Suffolk. Her final post was Headteacher of St. Felix Roman Catholic Primary School in Haverhill. Her Requiem Mass is to be held at St. Edmund's Catholic Church on Tuesday 4th June at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations addressed to Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (supporting Cambridge Clinical Trials Centre to continue their important work) may be sent c/o L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, Dignity House, St. John's Street, Bury St. Edmunds, IP33 1SN. Tel: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on May 24, 2019