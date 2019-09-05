Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Resources
More Obituaries for Clive BIRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clive BIRD

Notice Condolences

Clive BIRD Notice
BIRD

Clive Edward 'Dickie'

Passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on Wednesday 21st August 2019. Dearly loved husband, dad, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service to take place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Salvation Army or British Heart Foundation c/o L Fulcher Funeral Services, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.