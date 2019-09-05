|
BIRD
Clive Edward 'Dickie'
Passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on Wednesday 21st August 2019. Dearly loved husband, dad, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service to take place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Salvation Army or British Heart Foundation c/o L Fulcher Funeral Services, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019