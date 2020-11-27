Home

A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020
Pakenham Church
REAVELL

Clive Philip

After a short illness passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on 21st November 2020. Beloved husband to Carol and a dear friend to many. Funeral service to take place at Pakenham Church on 10th December 2020, due to restrictions the service will be by invitation only with a private cremation to take place after the service. Donations if desired, please make cheques payable to Cancer Research UK. AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 27, 2020
