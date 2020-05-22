|
|
BROWN
Colin James
sadly passed away after contracting coronavirus on 1st May 2020 at West Suffolk Hospital, aged 87 years. Loving husband to the late Maureen, loving father of Chris and Ticy. Loving grandfather to 5 grandchildren and great-grandfather to three great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. He will be fondly remembered for his positivity and abundant personality. Unfortunately, current restrictions require that there is a private family service at West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 27th May at 12.00noon, but we ask that you all remember Colin with love at this sad time. There will be a memorial service for him when the regulations permit it. We would also like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at the West Suffolk Hospital and the staff at Fornham House Nursing Home who cared for him. No flowers please but we invite you to make donations if desired in his memory to a cancer . C/o AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on May 22, 2020