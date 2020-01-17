|
CUMMING
Colin passed away peacefully on the 4th January 2020 at Risby Park Nursing Home aged 82 years. A loving father and grandfather, much loved brother to Sheila, Anne and Gillian. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service takes place on Monday 3rd February at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Parkinsons UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 17, 2020