

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
14:00
Trinity Methodist Church
Bury St. Edmunds
passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 30th October 2019, aged 87 years. Colin was a much loved husband of 62 years to Jean, dad to Mark and Paul, father-in-law to Sharon and grandad to Rebecca and Matthew. The funeral will be held on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at 2.00pm in Trinity Methodist Church, Bury St. Edmunds. Black attire not necessary. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Action for Children, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3JT.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 15, 2019
