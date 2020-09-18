|
|
GALIONE Constance Ada
'Connie'
of Beyton, passed away peacefully on 28th August 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ted and a special Auntie and Sister-in-law who will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral will be taking place, but anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Connie for the Alzheimer's Society can do so online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or these may be sent c/o Mark Skinner Funeral Service, 30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 3DE. Tel: 01842 752197
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 18, 2020