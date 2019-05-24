Home

Cyril KING

Cyril KING Notice
KING
Cyril
Of Weeting and formerly of Woolpit and Thurston, passed away peacefully on 27th April at home, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband of Evelyn (Eve), much loved dad, grandad "Grampsie", great grandad and brother, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service in the St Edmunds Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium on Tuesday 4th June
at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service,
online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon,
IP27 0EW Tel 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on May 24, 2019
