PROCTOR Daisy 'Molly'
(née Turner)
passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on 25th September 2020, aged 101 years. Beloved wife of the late Sid. Much loved Mum of Derek Janice and Michael. Adored Nanna and Great-Nanna of Amanda, Karen, Lee, Terry, Oliver, Rebecca, Margo and Will. Loving sister to Gwen and sister-in-law of Mavis and a loved aunt. Family flowers only. Donations in her memory if desired to RNIB. Any enquiries to L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 2, 2020