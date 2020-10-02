Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Resources
More Obituaries for Daisy PROCTOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daisy PROCTOR

Notice Condolences

Daisy PROCTOR Notice
PROCTOR Daisy 'Molly'

(née Turner)

passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on 25th September 2020, aged 101 years. Beloved wife of the late Sid. Much loved Mum of Derek Janice and Michael. Adored Nanna and Great-Nanna of Amanda, Karen, Lee, Terry, Oliver, Rebecca, Margo and Will. Loving sister to Gwen and sister-in-law of Mavis and a loved aunt. Family flowers only. Donations in her memory if desired to RNIB. Any enquiries to L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -