Damien's family and fiancÃ© would like to thank all those who attended his funeral, sent cards, letters and flowers and gave donations in his memory. Â£701.24 has been donated to two charities, Mind and The Police Treatment Centre. They would also like to thank Mr Adrian Graves, Civil Funeral Celebrant, for the beautiful and uplifting Celebration of life service he gave. A very special and heartfelt thanks to Hyde Chambers Funeral Home for their exemplary Care and support in the handling of all the arrangements in conjunction with the Metropolitan Police Service so wonderfully to give Damien such a beautiful send off. Please accept this as our only but most sincere acknowledgement. Published in Bury Free Press on June 27, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices