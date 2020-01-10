Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00
Fornham St Martin church (IP31 1SW)
Daphne Burnett Notice
Please Remember

Daphne Burnett

who died on the 29th of December 2019 after a long, busy and successful life. Wife to Andrew Burnett, loving and loyal mother to Robin and Stuart, good friend and support to daughter-in-law Jackie, adored guide and rock to grandchildren Alex, Ross, Lara, Guy and Eloise and great-grandmother to Beatrice, Arthur and Ivor. Funeral at Fornham St Martin church (IP31 1SW) on the 28th January at 11.00am. Flowers welcome and any queries to L Fulcher Funeral Directors. Tel. 01284754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 10, 2020
