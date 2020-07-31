|
DAY Daphne
passed away peacefully at her home on 17th July 2020, aged 85 years. Dear wife of Peter and a much loved Mum, Nan and Great-Nan who will be sadly missed by all. Due to the current circumstances a private funeral service will be taking place. But anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Daphne for Dementia UK can do so online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or these may be sent c/o Mark Skinner Funeral Service, 30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 3DE. Tel: 01842 752197
Published in Bury Free Press on July 31, 2020