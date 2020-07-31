Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Skinner Funeral Service (Thetford)
30 Bury Road
Thetford, Norfolk IP24 3DE
01842 810534
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne DAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne DAY

Notice Condolences

Daphne DAY Notice
DAY Daphne

passed away peacefully at her home on 17th July 2020, aged 85 years. Dear wife of Peter and a much loved Mum, Nan and Great-Nan who will be sadly missed by all. Due to the current circumstances a private funeral service will be taking place. But anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Daphne for Dementia UK can do so online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or these may be sent c/o Mark Skinner Funeral Service, 30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 3DE. Tel: 01842 752197
Published in Bury Free Press on July 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -