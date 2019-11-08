|
|
DUBERY
Daphne
passed away on Tuesday 22nd October 2019, aged 89 years. Wife of the late Tony, Mum of Pamela, Christine and Paul, and mother-in-law of Catherine, also proud Nanna and Great-Nanna. Funeral Service takes place at St Georges Church on Wednesday 20th November at 11.00am, followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to The may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 8, 2019