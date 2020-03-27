|
HOPKINS
Daphne Anne
Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Thursday 19th March 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved Sister of Jennie and Beryl, Sister in Law to Michael, treasured Auntie to Michele and Sara and Great Auntie to Leighton, Sebastian and Clementine and Great Great Auntie to Luca. She will be sadly missed. There will be a small, private funeral due to the current restrictions in place. Donations, if desired, to My WiSH Charity may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass
Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Alternatively, donations can be made online by visiting www.daphnehopkins.muchloved.com
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 27, 2020