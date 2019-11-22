Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00
St Edmund Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne ROGERS

Notice Condolences

Daphne ROGERS Notice
ROGERS

Daphne Joan

'Blossom'

passed away peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on the 18th November 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved wife to the late Pat, dear mum to Sally and Andrew. Loving grandma to James, Adam and Rebecca and their partners. Doting great-grandma to Darcie-Rose. Dear sister to Derek and Dorothy, will be sadly missed. The funeral will take place on 9th December 2019 at 12.00noon in the St Edmund Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Spinal Unit Ipswich Hospital can be sent c/o A E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -