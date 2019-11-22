|
|
ROGERS
Daphne Joan
'Blossom'
passed away peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on the 18th November 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved wife to the late Pat, dear mum to Sally and Andrew. Loving grandma to James, Adam and Rebecca and their partners. Doting great-grandma to Darcie-Rose. Dear sister to Derek and Dorothy, will be sadly missed. The funeral will take place on 9th December 2019 at 12.00noon in the St Edmund Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Spinal Unit Ipswich Hospital can be sent c/o A E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019