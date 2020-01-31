Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30
Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dave EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dave EVANS

Notice Condolences

Dave EVANS Notice
EVANS Dave

Sadly passed away on the 26th January 2020 aged 87 years. Husband to the late Rita, dearly loved Dad to Diane and Sue, father-in-law to Pete and Andy, grandad and great-grandad. He will be greatly missed by all. Funeral service takes place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 12th February at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Alzheimers Society may be sent c/oArmstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -