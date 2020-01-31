|
EVANS Dave
Sadly passed away on the 26th January 2020 aged 87 years. Husband to the late Rita, dearly loved Dad to Diane and Sue, father-in-law to Pete and Andy, grandad and great-grandad. He will be greatly missed by all. Funeral service takes place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 12th February at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Alzheimers Society may be sent c/oArmstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 31, 2020