|
|
CLARK
David
Passed away peacefully on 2nd October 2019 aged 77 years of Weeting. Much loved Dad of Shara and Richard. Funeral Services at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Friday 15 November at 1.00pm. Immediate family flowers only but donations if desired made payable to Leukaemia Research UK may be made at the service or sent care of Lydia & David Turner, Thetford & District Funeral Services, 15-15a Old Market Street, Thetford, Norfolk IP24 2EQ Tel: 01842 761333
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 1, 2019