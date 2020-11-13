Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
David GARNHAM

David GARNHAM Notice
GARNHAM

David

Passed away peacefully at North court care home on Sunday 8th November. Loving husband to Ann, father to Andrew and Wendy, step-father to Robin and Suzanne, grandpa to Amy, Emily and Daniel. Funeral service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 19th November at 1:00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the R.N.L.I may be made through the following link https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate-in-memory . Enquiries to L. Fulcher Funeral Directors Tel: 01284 754049.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 13, 2020
