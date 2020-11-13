|
|
GARNHAM
David
Passed away peacefully at North court care home on Sunday 8th November. Loving husband to Ann, father to Andrew and Wendy, step-father to Robin and Suzanne, grandpa to Amy, Emily and Daniel. Funeral service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 19th November at 1:00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the R.N.L.I may be made through the following link https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate-in-memory . Enquiries to L. Fulcher Funeral Directors Tel: 01284 754049.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 13, 2020