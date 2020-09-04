|
|
GATHERCOLE
David (Cowboy)
passed away on 22nd August 2020 after a long illness, he had been in Addenbrookes Hospital for 11 weeks. He leaves behind his partner for 26 years and Three Children. David was a Parish and District Councillor in Lakenheath for many years, he will be sorely missed for all his work in Lakenheath. Graveside funeral service at St Laurence's Church Eriswell on Wednesday 9th September at 2.00pm. David's wish was to first come down to Lakenheath Pavilion so that whoever wanted to, could come and pay their respects and have a drink with him to celebrate his life, this will be from 12.00pm to 1.30pm, weather permitting, we will put tables and chairs outside. Flowers or donations if desired to Ward D9 Fund 9099 A.C.T c/o G R Peachey & Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 4, 2020