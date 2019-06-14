|
|
Passed peacefully away at Manson House on 2nd June 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Hazel and much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral Service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday 26th June at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation and/or RABI may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on June 14, 2019