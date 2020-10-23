|
passed away peacefully in West Suffolk Hospital on 7th October 2020, aged 84 years with his dearly loved wife Valerie by his side. David was much loved by his Children, Grandchildren, Brother, and In-Laws. He will be greatly missed by all his many friends and fans who used to come to the 'Country do's'. Funeral Service to be held at St Marys Church, Woolpit on 29th October at 11.30am. There will be a private family service, however the funeral cortege will be leaving David's home at 10.30am and traveling through The Street, Woolpit for his neighbours to wave him goodbye, the cortege will travel via The White Horse, Beyton if you would like to raise a glass as he makes his final journey. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support or Woolpit Health Centre. Any enquiries to L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 23, 2020