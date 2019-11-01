|
|
KING
David
Of Barnham, passed away peacefully at St Nicholas Hospice Care after a brave fight on 27th October aged 81 years. Loving Husband to Anne, much loved Dad to Julia and Suzanne, dear Grandad to Dominique and a Great-Grandad to Harvey. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will take place at St Gregory's Church, Barnham on Thursday 14th November at 10.30am, followed by a committal at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Flowers welcome, or donations if desired in memory of David are for St Nicholas Hospice, these may be made at the service, online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent c/o Mark Skinner Funeral Service, 30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 3DE Tel: 01842 752197.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 1, 2019