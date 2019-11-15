Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00
St Margaret's Church
Chippenham
David KINSEY

David KINSEY Notice
KINSEY David Alexander

of Mildenhall, formerly of Badlingham, passed away peacefully in West Suffolk Hospital on Tuesday 5th November 2019, aged 88 years. A much loved father to Nigel and Christine, and a dearly loved grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral service to be held at St Margaret's Church, Chippenham, on Wednesday 20th November at 11:00am, followed by interment. Either flowers or donations (made payable to "St Nicholas Hospice") may be sent to Southgate of Newmarket, Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 15, 2019
