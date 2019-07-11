|
|
LEE
David
Peacefully passed away at home on the 4th July 2019 aged 72 years. A loving husband to Val, dad to Vikki and Caron and grandad to Megan, Madilyn and Daniel. Funeral service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium on the 22nd July at 1.00pm, no black attire please. No flowers but donations to Pancreatic Cancer UK made payable by cash/cheque and sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Service, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on July 11, 2019