MARTIN
David Philip passed away peacefully on 24th November 2020, aged 82 years. Husband of Judith and Father of Susan and Julia. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Due to current restrictions David's Service will be private but takes place on Thursday 17th December at the West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations to either St Nicholas Hospice or Marie Curie may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 4, 2020