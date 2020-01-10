|
|
PENISTONE
David
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 31st December 2019 aged 78 years. Much loved Husband of Anne, dearest Dad to Stephen and his wife Janine, loving Grandad to Amy and Dana and beloved Brother-in-law of Graham and Partner Janice. The family would like to thank Dr Harrison at The Angel Hill Surgery and the staff on Wards F7, F8 and G5 at West Suffolk Hospital for David's care. Funeral service takes place at St Peters Church Thurston on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 11.00 am, followed by committal at West Suffolk Crematorium. Please feel free to wear bright clothing if you so wish. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Dementia UK or My WiSH Charity Butterfly Appeal may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 10, 2020