Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00
St Peters Church Thurston
Resources
More Obituaries for David PENISTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David PENISTONE

Notice Condolences

David PENISTONE Notice
PENISTONE

David

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 31st December 2019 aged 78 years. Much loved Husband of Anne, dearest Dad to Stephen and his wife Janine, loving Grandad to Amy and Dana and beloved Brother-in-law of Graham and Partner Janice. The family would like to thank Dr Harrison at The Angel Hill Surgery and the staff on Wards F7, F8 and G5 at West Suffolk Hospital for David's care. Funeral service takes place at St Peters Church Thurston on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 11.00 am, followed by committal at West Suffolk Crematorium. Please feel free to wear bright clothing if you so wish. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Dementia UK or My WiSH Charity Butterfly Appeal may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -