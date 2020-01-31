Home

Anne and Stephen and family would like to thank all relatives and friends who sent cards, messages of condolence, attended David's funeral and made donations to Dementia UK or My WiSH Charity - Butterfly Appeal. Our thanks also to Rev'd Manette Crossman for conducting the Service and Armstrongs Funeral Service for their caring support. Special thanks to Colleen, Charlotte, Claire and Christine for their help over the last few months. Please accept this as the only but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 31, 2020
