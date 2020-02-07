|
|
RICHARDSON David
Of Lakenheath, suddenly at his home on 27th January 2020 aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Anne, a much loved brother of Jennifer and a loving dad of Sharon, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service in St Mary the Virgin Church, Lakenheath on Wednesday 19th February at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Lakenheath Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Parkinsons UK or British Heart Foundation may be made online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk , at the service, or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon Suffolk. IP27 OEW Tel. 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 7, 2020