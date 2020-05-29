Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Resources
More Obituaries for David STIFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David STIFF

Notice Condolences

David STIFF Notice
STIFF

David James

Sadly passed away peacefully on 18th May 2020 aged 81 years at West Suffolk Hospital. Greatly loved husband to Cindy, a wonderful father to Leslie and Geraldine, father-in-law to Christine and Dickon,

a proud grandad to Louise and Jessica and their partners Harry and Ross and great-grandad (Big Dave) to Harvey. There will be a small private cremation due to current restrictions in place on 10th June at midday. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to be made in David's name to My WiSH charity sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on May 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -