STIFF
David James
Sadly passed away peacefully on 18th May 2020 aged 81 years at West Suffolk Hospital. Greatly loved husband to Cindy, a wonderful father to Leslie and Geraldine, father-in-law to Christine and Dickon,
a proud grandad to Louise and Jessica and their partners Harry and Ross and great-grandad (Big Dave) to Harvey. There will be a small private cremation due to current restrictions in place on 10th June at midday. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to be made in David's name to My WiSH charity sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on May 29, 2020