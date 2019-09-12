Home

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
14:00
West Suffolk Crematorium St Edmunds Chapel
WHITE

David Johnstone

Passed away peacefully on the 31st August 2019 at St Nicholas Hospice. Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father and grandpa of the family. Funeral service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 27th September at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only

but donations if desired to

St Nicholas Hospice Care

in memory of David may be sent to L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
