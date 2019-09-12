|
WHITE
David Johnstone
Passed away peacefully on the 31st August 2019 at St Nicholas Hospice. Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father and grandpa of the family. Funeral service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 27th September at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only
but donations if desired to
St Nicholas Hospice Care
in memory of David may be sent to L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019