GARNHAM
Dawn Patricia died peacefully at Stowlangtoft Hall on Thursday 24th September 2020, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of Gordon, mother of Nicholas and Nigel and grandmother of Sam and Alex. There will be a private funeral. Our sincere thanks to everyone at Stowlangtoft Hall for their care and kindness. Donations please to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 2, 2020