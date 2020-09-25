|
|
LONG
Dawn Patricia
passed away peacefully on Sunday 13th September 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved by her brother David and sister-in-law Penny, and much loved partner of the late Harold. Dawn will be sadly missed by all who knew her. The funeral service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 7th October at 12.30pm in the Abbey Chapel. Please do not feel that you have to wear black. Due to current restrictions on numbers, for further enquiries please call Fulchers Funeral Service on 01284 754049. Donations in her memory for St Peters Residents Fund may be sent to L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX cheques made out to County Care Homes Ltd.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 25, 2020