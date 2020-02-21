|
|
WEARN
Dennis & Barbara
Dennis died 8th March 2008 joined by his wife Barbara 17th February 2014 In Loving memory of our beloved parents. Lord, if roses grow in heaven,
pick two bunches from us,
place them in our parents arms and tell them we love and miss them.
When they turn to you and smile, place a kiss upon their cheeks
and hug them for a while.
Remembering is easy, we do it every day,
but there's a pain in our hearts
that will never go away. We love and miss you so much. Your loving children and grandchildren xxxxxxxxxx
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 21, 2020